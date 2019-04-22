CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) For young people with severe disabilities, there are not a lot of options for learning and socializing after they leave high school and basically age out of the system.
But a Cherokee County program is helping these young people not only transition but thrive.
Next Step Ministries, a non-profit organization, is a refuge for people with severe developmentally disabilities.
Those enrolled in the program have aged out of the education system with nowhere to thrive.
Programs like these are few, with a minimum 5 year waiting list.
“If you're a parent and you need some place for your children to go, you can't take 5 years off of work to wait for an opening in a program,” Lori Baker, the founder and executive director told CBS46 News.
As a physical therapist at Cherokee County Schools, Baker says she was touched by families frustrated by the lack of continued training and education.
After a nudge from God, she stepped into action.
“We started with three clients and if they were all there in one day, it was a busy day,” said Baker.
Today, her staff sees 35 to 40 clients a day, a majority of them in wheelchairs.
Some use feeding tubes, some are non-verbal. And all full of personality the staff finds infectious.
There's physical therapy, bowling on Thursdays and a job skills program where clients engage with the community
From stuffing goodie bags for local 5K races to baking and distributing their signature Hope Bone Biscuits to local retailers.
Ten years after its start, Next Step continues to expand, serving North Fulton and Cobb counties.
