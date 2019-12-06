ROME, Ga. (CBS46) It was a rainy day earlier this year when photojournalist Eric Sander and I made the long drive from Atlanta to Rome (Georgia, not the country; that'd be really long). I had heard about a relatively new workout program being offered at the Redmond Medical Center, run by Marge Kinder.
I had spoken with Marge on the phone before meeting her in person, and I could tell even then just how passionate she was about her unique program; she helps senior citizens, most of them upwards of 70 years old, fight back against Parkinson's Disease.
"I'm inspired every day," she told me.
And when Marge says she helps those patients fight back, she literally means it. Her class begins with a brief warmup to get everyone's heartrate up before they walk into the gym. They strap on these big, bulky, multi-colored gloves and they start boxing. Yes, boxing.
"If there's not a mat out, it's down, no punching!" Marge told her class that day. "Anne Marie, I'm looking at you," she said smiling as the rest of the class let out a laugh. "Time to close the doors so there's no escapees today," Marge says.
For about an hour, a group of roughly a dozen grandparents and great-grandparents are ducking, bobbing, weaving and punching. It's an intense workout that would get anyone sweating.
"This is Parkinson's," Marge tells the class as she points to a boxing bag. "And what do we do? We take it down! So we're going to take it down!"
What follows is nothing short of awe-inspiring. These patients are throwing their bodies behind every punch, every takedown, every jab.
"They taught us how to do the hooks, the jabs, the uppercuts," Mary Caldwell told me. "We like the upper cuts!"
Mary's been coming to the class for a a few years. She seemed right at home, still smiling as she was exhausting herself in the gym.
"A lot of people think it's a death sentence," she told me, "but it's not."
George Bevels is a marine veteran who goes weekly. The rest of the class pointed him out to me because he's got strong punches.
"Every time you see Parkinson's in the bag right in front of you, makes you want to punch harder," he told me.
George was special to sit-down with. He's always prided himself on his independence, his strength.
"It just kind of took away things I could always do," he said of the disease. "It took all the things I've done all my life, I couldn't do them."
He said he felt angry, felt mad at the world. But he found out just how strong he really was when he started coming to class. He's reclaiming what was stolen from him. Seeing him put up this fight is something I won't soon forget.
And I have to tell you about Dewey Stevens, one of the oldest patients in the program. Dewey is 95. Well, "95 and a half today," he told me before class.
I asked him if the classes and the workouts have really helped him in his fight against Parkinson's.
"I guess it is," he told me. "It hasn't taken over yet."
"He doesn't fuss about coming, he gets up and gets moving," his wife added, as she watched him in class. She's always there, too.
Marge tells me there's an estimated 15,000 in north Georgia alone fighting this same disease. In a lot of ways, this workout is built around slowing it down from spreading. But after spending an afternoon with them, it's apparent to me that being together helps just as much.
"There were times when when we were the only two," Mary said next to a classmate. Now, she's next to many more. And everyone is doing what they can.
If you'd like to read more about Marge's program, that information can be found here.
If you'd like more information on Parkinson's Disease, that information can be found here.
