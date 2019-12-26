DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) As the winter break in DeKalb County continues, many students who rely heavily on school meals will be served breakfast and lunch on Thursday and Friday.
The meals will be served for students during the 2019 Meal Service Program. The meals will be served at Stoneview Elementary School and Flat Shoals Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A hot lunch meal will be served and on-the-go breakfast and snack will also be provided. Students and their families can also participate in nutritional training and interactive nutrition activities.
The program was piloted in 2018 and was responsible for feeding at least 400 students and parents per day. It was made possible through generous donations.
