ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local organization is empowering black men of ages and walks of life in Southwest Atlanta.
The Black Man Lab was co-founded by Attorney Mawuli Davis who spoke with CBS46 during one of the group's meetings.
"We need some cultural privacy, there are things that happen to young black men that don't happen to anyone else on the planet. And so they have to know that they're being affirmed," explained Davis.
Every Monday for nearly two hours, they have real conversations about various topics. "We have covered black men in law, black men in music, we've covered how do we related to women," said Davis.
Seventeen-year-old Evan Wasson was inspired by a real estate panel.
"One of the panelist told us, you're not really a real man until you own something," recalled Wasson, who is a student at Westlake High School. "So whether that's your own business, or your own household taking care of your family, holding something down that's solid, and making sure you're structured in your life with yourself first, and your family, and God," added the teen.
Others liek 65-year-old A.B. Jihad are simply grateful to impart wisdom to the younger generation of men coming up behind him.
"It's not a matter of me knowing, but it's a matter of me sharing," said the father of five boys.
The Black Men Lab meets Mondays starting at 6:30 p.. at the Andrew and Walker Young YMCA located at 2220 Campbellton Road.
