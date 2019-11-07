ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “This is my brand new car that God has given me through Progressive isn’t it beautiful” said Air Force veteran Lena Ingram.
She is among the 100 veterans to receive a free car through the Progressive Key to Progress program
”Before I was using Marta and sometimes that was a little hard,” added Ingram.
According to the US Department of Transportation, approximately forty percent of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited. Veteran Donnielle Mims was also among that group.
”I have issues with my back and my leg so getting around is already hard and then having to depend on other people, and I can’t necessarily move when others need to move, so this is going to really help,” said Mims.
On November 7, Mims became the second metro Altanta recipient to receive a car through the program. Progressive officials says it’s their way to say thank you to our veterans.
”Were giving back to those that served us and have given up so much. It’s a way to show a token of gratitude and give back to the community,” said Progressive representative Robert Gillis.
This is the seventh year the company has hosted the initiative. So far they have given away about 700 cars.
