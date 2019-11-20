ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta homeowners underwater or behind on their mortgage may not know it, but there is approximately $20 million that could be accessible to them through an underutilized program.
The program is called HomeSafe Georgia and it’s run by the state of Georgia with financial assistance from the federal government. The purpose of the program is to help keep more Georgians in their homes, even in times of financial hardship. And the city of Atlanta is partnering with HomeSafe to help residents.
The Mortgage Reinstatement Assistance program helps homeowners catch up delinquent mortgage payments caused by a qualifying financial hardship or are underwater with their mortgage. For eligible homeowners, the program provides a onetime payment of up $50,000 submitted directly to the lender/servicer to bring the loan current.
The Federal Government created the program in 2010 after the recession with $400 million to help people stay in their homes. Since the program started it has helped more than 15,000 Georgians stay in their home. The HomeSafe Program ends in 2020, so officials want to get everyone who is qualified the opportunity to utilize the money.
