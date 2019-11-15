A program called Community Champion is helping veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers buy a home for the holidays.
"How are we to represent our community if we’re not going to go above and beyond for the people who go above and beyond for us" said Tom King, with Cornerstone Mortgage Group.
King is talking about his company's partnership with Keller Williams North Atlanta to help vets, first responders, nurses, and teachers purchase a home.
"Homeownership can sometimes be even more challenging for those folks whether they’re coming out of military service or some of the other challenges that's involved with those jobs, which can otherwise make it a little bit tricky for them to buy a house, " added King.
To reduce those challenges, Cornerstone and Keller Williams are offering free services and discounts to those who help others.
"One of the big factors that causes people to not be able to buy a home is that big upfront cost. So we have partnered with a lot of vendors who also have the same passion to help people get into homes. By helping to reduce those upfront costs for things like inspections and the appraisals," said John Soranno with Keller Williams.
Soranno says the offer will be available to the first 150 vets, first responders, teachers and nurses and the possibility for a discounts on the down payment and even interested rates.
"What holds them back is not having the knowledge to move forward and also the fear of not having enough cash to move forward. That’s where we come in. Helping them with the upfront cost" added Soranno.
If you want to participate in this program all you have to do is call 770-310-8309 or email John.soranno@kw.com
