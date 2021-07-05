ATLANTA (CBS46)—City of Atlanta officials announced another option for citizens in need of non-emergency services.
According to officials, city of Atlanta residents in all zones may now use the ATL311 non-emergency line to request help related to mental health, substance use, or extreme poverty.
“The Policing Alternatives & Diversion (PAD) Initiative has expanded citywide to provide an immediate alternative to arrest for individuals committing violations commonly related to mental health needs, addiction, homelessness or extreme poverty,” according to a city spokesperson.
After an Atlanta resident calls 311 for assistance, a PAD employee will travel to the area and aid the individual.
“Atlanta Police Department officers in all Zones may divert individuals to PAD instead of booking into ACDC or Fulton County jail, if the officer determines the law violation is related to a behavioral health need or extreme poverty,” said a city official.
To make a referral, residents may call 311 or 404-546-0311 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, to speak to a live agent.
The program-- funded by the city of Atlanta, Fulton County, and philanthropic partners-- was established in 2017 as an independent non-profit organization.
“PAD has provided an immediate alternative to arrest for hundreds of individuals, connecting them instead to healthcare, income, housing, and community supports,” according to a city official.
For more information about PAD, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.