FULTON COUNTY (CBS46) – From calorie counting to meal planning – eating healthy can be tricky especially for seniors with health issues and food restrictions.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer goes inside The Healthy Shopping Experience, a new initiative by the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, that’s teaching seniors how to shop, cook and eat right.
