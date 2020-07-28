COBB CO. (CBS46)—Small businesses in Cobb County struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic in just received a lifeline from the county.
Cobb County officials have extended its partnership with SelectCobb to help small businesses in Cobb County with funding issues, according to a press release.
Businesses can apply at https://selectcobb.com/grants/ from now until Friday, August 21, 2020, 5 p.m.
Officials noted eligible businesses can apply to receive up to $20,000 to $40,000 to use toward personnel, rent, utilities, and acquiring PPE.
New for round two:
• Businesses that have received financial assistance from the Payroll Protection Program or Small Business Administration are now eligible for grants
• Businesses can include both W-2 and 1099 employees toward their total number of employees
Small businesses must meet the following requirements:
• Business must be an existing for-profit corporation, partnership or sole proprietorship
• Business headquarters or primary location must be within Cobb County
• Business must have 100 or fewer full-time, W-2 employees and/or individual 1099 contractors that function like employees, i.e., employees or contractors working at least 30 hours per week or 130 hours per month
• Business must have been in continuous operation for a minimum of one year prior to March 13, 2020
• Business must have a current business license issued by Cobb County Government, City of Acworth, City of Austell, City of Kennesaw, City of Marietta, City of Powder Springs, or City of Smyrna
• Business must be current on all local taxes
• Business may be home-based or located in an owned or leased commercial space
• Business must certify if it has received PPP/SBA funds and the amount in which it received as of time of application submittal
• Business cannot be a publicly-traded company
• Ineligible businesses include: Gambling institutions, multi-level marketing organizations, real estate investment firms and adult entertainment
• For a full list of eligibility requirements and more information about the SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants, visit https://selectcobb.com/grants/.
