ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With kids out of school and parents bringing in less income, many families are struggling to afford nutritious meals.
Project Giving Gardens is bringing new life to school gardens and feeding student families with thousands of pounds of healthy produce.
“This pandemic has caused such a great scarcity of food, it’s a good time to give back, and we have plenty of gardens and plenty of sun,” said Stephanie Spencer, the K-5 STEM Teacher at Sagamore Hills Elementary School.
“We were hearing the news about growers who were under-employed and the record number of people seeking assistance with food,” added Tasha Gomes, the Program Manager for Project Learning Garden with Captain Planet Foundation.
Captain Planet Foundation and Food Well Alliance partnered on Project Giving Gardens, which is helping sustain 102 metro-Atlanta school gardens.
“With the closing of schools due to the pandemic, a lot of gardens were not planted, or they may have been planted and then abandoned out of necessity because of school closures,” Gomes said.
“They do the maintenance, they plant the plants, and grow the plants from seeds,” said Spencer about the students.
Kids are able to get outside, cultivate their own food, all while learning…but that all stopped when the Coronvirus kept them out of school.
So, they came up with the idea to use the gardens to feed families in need with thousands of pounds of healthy produce, while also providing work for urban farmers.
“We know that a lot of our students depend on schools to provide wholesome meals throughout the school year,” Gomes added.
The food goes to local food pantries in the communities of the schools they serve (APS, South Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties).
“This also gives those pantries an opportunity to offer fresh, highly nutritional food,” said Gomes
Students will take over when they can safely go back to school.
Until then, this program will continue to plant the seeds for a better future.
