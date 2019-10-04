ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When it comes to safety some Beltline users feel theirs is in question, but according to the Atlanta Beltline, they are always looking at ways to make it safer, and the Eastside Trail Lighting Project is one of them.
“Just like for safety issues I never run in the dark, like by myself especially. I don’t want anything bad to happen to me,” said Audrey Tomlinson, who runs the Beltline almost every afternoon. “I do feel something needs to be done. It would make a lot of people feel safe.”
According to the Atlanta Beltline Communications and Media Relations Manager Jenny Odom change is on its way.
“When we built the first stretch of the Eastside trail the two miles connecting Piedmont Park to Iman park, I didn’t have the funding at that time to install lighting at the same time, but since then each of our trails that we have built have included security cameras and lighting,” explained Odom.
Odom says the Eastside Trail Lighting Project will replace old security cameras with new ones and install new lights.
“Our goal with safety at the Atlanta Beltline is to have each of our trails installed and outfitted with security cameras, with lights, and with APD‘s past force unit.”
Funding for this section of Eastside Trail lighting is provided through the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), TSPLOST funds, and private contributions to the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership’s Light the Line Campaign.
The lighting and cameras will be the same design and standard as those currently in place on the Westside Trail and southern mile of the Eastside Trail.
Connor Grady says he’s never not felt safe on the Beltline but he welcomes all change.
“I think personal safety is definitely top priority especially in some of these neighborhoods but in general I’m in favor of it."
Those who frequent the trail can expect crews to occupy portions of the trail surface in addition to the shoulder as they work their way down the corridor. Work will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., dependent upon weather.
Caution signs will be posted on the trails to alert users if a work zone is ahead. Workers ask that trail users exercise care and extend courtesy to workers, and fellow trail users when passing the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.