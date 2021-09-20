ATLANTA (CBS46) — A prominent Atlanta architect has been identified as one of three people killed in a helicopter crash in central Georgia on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
According to The Macon Telegraph, Carson McElheney, a father of two, was on board when the helicopter crashed into the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge. The other victims were identified as Alister Pereira, 42, one of the pilots and Charles Ogilvie, 46, another pilot.
The crash site was found around noon on the following day. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said the helicopter was a Robinson R66, a five-seat chopper capable of flying 160 miles an hour and traveling up to 400 miles.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but heavy rain was prevalent on that day.
