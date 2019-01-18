ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Local activists are fighting to revitalize Martin Luther King Jr.'s old neighborhood.
“When driving around the westside you see a lot of homes that have been abandoned. A lot of buildings that are dilapidated and probably need to be torn down and we know that one time this community was just vibrate,” said Shan Cooper, a volunteer the Beloved Benefit.
Cooper is talking about the historic West End, a neighborhood had been desired for more than 100 years and is woven into Atlanta’s rich history. It even had prominent residents like Dr. King. But, unfortunately in the early 2000s the West End was at the epicenter of the mortgage fraud crisis and it hasn’t rebounded since.
“It has lagged behind in so many different ways from a crime element, from the health outcome element, from the education element, from an infrastructure element, for so many years it has lagged behind the rest of the city” said Rodney Bullard, from the Chick-fil-A Foundation.
But Bullard said revitalization is under the way.
“Dr. King talked about the beloved community. It is a concept that he studied when he was in centenary and the concept is that that the community takes care of one another that no one is left behind,” added Bullard.
Ambassador Andrew Young, Falcons owner Author Blank, and Dan Cathy the CEO of Chick-fil-A are among those joining forces to transform the West End into a beloved community and the City of Refuge is one of the organizations that will see a benefit.
“Anytime you just have one neighborhood, one concentration of people that find them self at a crisis level, whether that is poverty, or homelessness, or lack of vocational opportunities, it has a ripple that goes through the community” said Bruce Deel, the CEO of City of Refuge. “We want to reverse that ripple effect”.
Cooper said the more people know what’s being done the quicker the community will be transformed
“Success is people getting involved rolling up our sleeves doing what we have to do to ensure the West side community and its citizens have a great please to live work and play”.
This initiative also includes a benefit with the proceeds will go directly to the community for more information about the beloved benefit go to www.belovedbenefit.org
