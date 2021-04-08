From the State Capitol to Augusta National, prominent Georgians voiced their opinion on the new election law and it comes as calls to overturn it grow louder.
"Anything that disadvantages anyone to vote is wrong, it should be addressed." On the final day of practice rounds, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley explained all club members believe voting is a fundamental right. Adding, "I think that the resolution is going to be based on people working together."
But lawmakers and activists coming to the same table is proving to be an uphill battle. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN Wednesday, he mostly agrees with Senate Bill 202, only objecting to it stripping him from his role as chair of the election board.
"Having me as the chair of the state election board ensures that the voters have accountability, now there will be no one to hold accountable," he said.
The divide seemingly growing further as Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms re-affirmed the need for her new administrative action. Bottoms said after reading the full 98 pages of the legislation and seeing "the multitude of issues inherent", she wanted to mitigate its impact on voting restrictions for Atlantans.
The mayor claimed the new bill could trigger additional economic impacts, causing corporations to exit Georgia over the boycotts.
"It's unfortunate we've been placed in this position. It's silly, unnecessary, and it will be devastating to millions of people across the state."
Local faith leaders called on a halt of new boycotts Wednesday but activists say it's only on pause until the bill is stopped.
CBS46 confirmed Georgia AME Episcopal District Leaders are set to meet with Coca Cola on April 13th, then they'll decide what comes next.
