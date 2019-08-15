DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Tax relief is on the way for DeKalb County property owners.
Tax commissioner Irvin Johnson announced the $131 million property tax relief plan on Thursday.
“DeKalb is committed to delivering high-quality services while providing substantial property tax reductions for the second consecutive year,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement.
The $131 million property tax relief is the result of two combined efforts, according to the county. The Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax Credit (EHOST) generated $119 million. Homeowners with property valued at $250,000 will see an average cut of $889.
The county reduced the millage rate by 0.412 mills, rolling back the Combined Countywide Operational rate from 10.36 mills to 9.952 mills.
The millage rate rollback provides an additional reduction of $12 million which will result in a property tax reduction of $41.20 on properties valued at $250,000. The benchmark millage rate for unincorporated DeKalb will remain at 20.81 mills.
Property tax bills will be mailed the week of August 12.
