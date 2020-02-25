ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lawmakers are pushing to give churches more rights for bringing guns into their houses of worship and church schools.
Representative Bill Heath (R-Bremen) tells CBS46 that he was motivated to write this bill after witnessing a recent church shooting Texas. He says he thought having an effective security team in place could help churches stay safe in Georgia.
“It does provide additional options for churches who might not be able to afford a security officer,” Heath told CBS46. “We owe it to our churches to give them options to protect their congregants,” he added.
His bill would allow designated groups of people in churches to carry firearms. Another part would allow church schools to have permitted gun carriers in the school building and school property; it would be up to the church to decide what training if any is needed.
Currently, churches can opt in or out of firearm carrying. Lawmakers say this would give church leaders the chance to do decide exactly who can carry, who cannot, and when and where. The same would go for schools on church property.
The Georgia Baptist Mission Board is pushing the bill.
“If you opt in, you may also be allowed to be able to develop the kind of policy that you would like as a church, as far as to when and who and how they can be used as a church,” said Mike Griffin with the GBMP.
He says the idea is to give churches the right to choose.
