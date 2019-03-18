Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Georgia democrats are planning to speak out Monday against a bill that would bolster a state law protecting Confederate monuments.
Senate Bill 77 basically says, if you’re caught vandalizing a monument located on public property, you'll have to pay for the damages. The bill passed in the Senate earlier this month. It passed a key House committee Thursday.
Under current Georgia law, it’s already illegal to remove, relocate, damage or destroy a Confederate monument. The House Democratic Caucus will hold a news conference Monday condemning Republican lawmakers for trying to bolster that law even more.
Earlier in the legislative session, some Georgia Democrats proposed a bill that would've allowed local governments to decide whether to remove or relocate Confederate monuments. That bill didn't go anywhere in the Republican-controlled legislature.
Senate Bill 77, however, continues to gain traction. It includes language that protects all monuments erected by government agencies, including civil rights monuments.
The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga), says he thinks all public monuments deserve to have the same protections.
That's not likely to sway Democrats, though.
CBS46 will be at Monday morning's news conference hosted by the House Democratic Caucus.
A bill to add more protections for Confederate monuments gains traction in the Georgia General Assembly. Who's against the bill -- watch now on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/U1is5MIWro— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 18, 2019
