For years, the City of Atlanta has needed more officers on the beat and Tuesday they took a big step in filling that void.
On September 25, a Public Safety Committee approved the proposal to increase APD's budget by $45 million. The funding, if approved by other committees, would be added over the course of three years.
The increase in funding came as a recommendation from the Atlanta Police Foundation's compensation review.
They found that APD officers are paid about 20 percent less than other police departments. Officials say the low salary is one of the reasons they have trouble attracting and keeping officers.
The measure still has to be voted on by the Finance Committee and the entire council before it become official.
