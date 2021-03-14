Atlanta City Council is meeting Monday to discuss the establishment and funding of the Beltline Special Services District (SSD).
The plan calls for tenants and property owners to pay more to build more low-income housing and to finish the incomplete trail in Buckhead and on the west side. A 350-million-dollar funding gap led to the tax hike consideration. If something isn't done -- the Beltline will run short of money before the full 22-mile loop is completed by the planned end date in 2030.
“The SSD, as it’s currently structured, does not include rail, and does not tax undeveloped property along the beltline, it only taxes business and commercial property, it does not tax single family homes or undeveloped property,” said Patty Durand, the Co-Chair of BeltLine Rail Now!
BeltLine Rail Now – a citizen advocacy group with a mission to accelerate the rail component of the Beltline -- is asking people to voice concerns to Atlanta City Council so they’ll delay Monday’s vote and revise the current plans.
“I think it’s unfair to tax just local businesses when everybody uses this Beltline,” said Suesan Miller, who lives on the Beltline.
Commercial property owners and apartment renters within half a mile of the beltline will have to pay a real estate tax increase. Durand said the way it stands, only the wealthy will be able to afford the area, and everyone else will be driven out.
“There is a great deal of undeveloped property often held by out of state, and in many cases out of the country, investors who are just waiting for the land to increase in value, and who will get a free ride, if the SSD passes, while citizens pay the tax, these investors get the benefit,” Durand added.
Durand said City Council should make amendments to include the rail and undeveloped land to the current plan and get more input from the community.
“Something that’s more fair for everyone that’s reaping the benefits,” said Metro-Atlanta resident, Abbi Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.