The Department of Justice rested its case Friday afternoon after presenting 5 days of evidence. The defense rested after calling only one witness for Greg McMichael. William "Roddie" Bryan's attorney did not call any witnesses to testify in his defense. Neither did the attorney for Travis McMichael.
Earlier a GBI firearms analyst Brian Leppard showed jurors the guns the McMichael’s carried and used as they chased Arbery.
Leppard told the jury that Travis McMichael’s shot gun was so close to Ahmaud Arbery that it was touching him or nearly touching him when the trigger was pulled. The gas and heat from the bullet caused Arbery's shirt to roll and sear.
The analyst said Travis’s gun was a pump shot gun meaning it had to manually reloaded between each shot. Prosecutors offered this information to counter McMichael's claim that the gun just went off in the struggle.
Later, Travis McMichael’s former supervisor at the local Metson Marine, Joseph Mandala, testified that Travis called him shortly after the shooting but was dishonest about what happened.
“He said that he had shot and killed somebody." Mandala testified. “He asked if I remembered him talking to everybody about there being break-ins in his neighborhood. He said he believed the person that had been doing the break-ins is the person he had shot and killed, and the person attacked him."
McMichael’s supervisor asked if the shooting happened inside McMichael’s home and Travis McMichael told him “no, it was outside out front.”
Mandala testified that McMichael told two supervisors the same story that he was attacked outside his home.
Mandala said he was shocked that McMichael had not been arrested or charged.
Then three months later, the video of the shooting surfaced.
"A guy at work came to the manager and told him a video of the shooting was on YouTube," Mandala testified. "I went in and watched with coworkers. I was shocked and upset. What he told me was a lie. That’s not what happened on video," Mandala told the courts.
Mandala said he immediately called the regional managers to have McMichael’s access to the Navy base revoked.
Travis McMichael's defense attorney asked Mandala, "It’s your interpretation that what he told you is a lie?"
"No. It was a lie," Mandala responded.
The Department of Justice called its last witness, Carol Sears, a woman from New York who says she met Greg McMichael in 2015 and the interaction had stuck with her ever since.
She says McMichael, at the time an investigator for the Glynn County District Attorneys office, was driving her and her daughter to the Jacksonville airport after a court hearing regarding her late husband.
Sears said she’d just learned civil rights leader Julian Bond from Atlanta had died. She said while in the car she stated, "I had just heard he had passed away and I feel terribly." McMichael responded, "Terrible? I wish that guy had been in the ground years ago. All these Blacks are nothing but trouble. I wish they all would die."
The woman testified that McMichael then went on a rant about Black people.
"It was terrible and had such meanness and ugliness about a whole race of people,” she said.
She says she and her daughter did not say another word to McMichael for the remainder of the ride.
A former across the street neighbor also testified about Greg McMichael's disdain for his African American renter.
Kim Ballesteros testified that she and her husband were discussing rental property issues when Greg McMichael began to describe one of his renter as a "big fat Black woman" that he called "the walrus." He says she was late on paying rent so he disabled her AC in the middle of summer. "You should have seen how fast her big fat Black a** came with the rent check," he said.
Ballesteros said she felt awkward and told her husband. She said, "I wanted to remove myself from the conversation. It was racist. It was uncomfortable, and I was quite frankly disappointed," she testified.
A former colleague of Travis McMichael's cried on the witness stand as she described how McMichael, who was her supervisor, made fun of her with vulgar jokes because she had dated Black men.
The only defense witness, speaking for Greg McMichael, was a 48-year Satilla Shores resident who testified about the man under the Fancy Bluff bridge who was suspected of community break-ins. She said the man was White. Greg McMichael's attorney played audio of McMichael calling the non-emergency line to report that he encountered the man and that he may be responsible for local crimes.
The defense made an effort to prove that McMichael called police on not only Arbery, but a White man as well. The DOJ said that the call was in no way comparable to the calls about Arbery and that McMichael had no urgency, simply asked someone to call him back.
Closing arguments begin Monday morning.
