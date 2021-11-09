ATLANTA (CBS46) — On day three of the murder trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, state prosecutors turned much of their focus on Greg McMichael, highlighting him as the ring leader in the chase down of Ahmaud Arbery.
The former investigator assumed Arbery was a neighborhood burglar although he’d never seen him in person and had no knowledge of Arbery stealing anything.
McMichael had told Glynn County police he’d only seen Arbery on his neighbor’s surveillance video, but alleged Arbery had been burglarizing a home that has been under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
Greg McMichael also came to believe that Arbery was armed, because Travis McMichael told his father that he saw Arbery put his hand in his pocket a couple nights prior to the shooting.
RELATED: Who are the defedants? Gregory and Travis McMichael, William Bryan
Both men assumed Arbery had a weapon the day they saw him running through the neighborhood. He did not. They loaded into their trucks with guns. Greg McMichael said "I don't take chances," telling an officer his reasoning for getting a revolver before loading into a pickup truck to chase Arbery.
CBS46 will provide updates about the conclusion of day three of trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.