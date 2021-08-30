Prosecutors pursue death penalty, hate crimes against accused Atlanta spa shooter

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team of prosecutors have officially declared their intent to seek the death penalty and pursue hate crime violations against accused Atlanta spa shooter, Robert Aaron Long.
Willis and her team have previously expressed previously their desire to push the case forward under those two parameters. In a hearing Monday morning, Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adam Abbate announced to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville that prosecutors had formally filed paperwork to officially make the case a death penalty trial with hate crime sentencing enhancements.
“The state intends to seek a penalty for a crime involving bias and prejudice,” Abbate stated in court.
In a press conference after the hearing, Willis explained why she believes facts in the case constitute the use of Georgia's new Hate Crimes statute. She says she is pleased to be one of Georgia's first DA's to use prosecute a case under the new statute.
“I am very comfortable in my decision to request sentencing enhancements based on the fact that race and gender played a role,” Willis said. “The decisions that I made to seek death were with the complete support of the family, and they continue to support this office,” she continued.
Some of the victim's family members sat in the back of the room taking notes during the press conference, watching Willis vow to get justice for their slain loved ones.
“I don’t ever want our victims to get lost,” Willis stated, naming some of the victims and their ages and backgrounds. “These were all women who worked and played in our community. They were mothers. They were grandmothers. They were sisters. They were friends, and we are going to take as long as it takes to get justice,” Willis added.
Long is accused of going to an Asian massage spa in Cherokee County and two more in the Buckhead area, shooting and killing 8 people on March 16th. The victims were mostly Asian-American women.
Long is also being charged with murder in Cherokee County, but District Attorney Shannon Wallace has accepted a plea deal from Long where he will spend life in prison without possibility of parole. Wallace decided not to pursue hate crime charges in the case, citing lack of evidence-- a stark contrast to the prosecution of the case in Fulton County.
Long says he suffered from a sex addition and that killing the women was a way for him to remedy his problem. Willis explained that Long's reasoning is not a valid defense and constitutes a hate crime.
An arraignment was rescheduled for September 28 at 9 a.m.
