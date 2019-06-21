GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Wednesday night Gwinnett County police say Cindy Catalan-Ordonez caused a three-car crash that killed two children when she drove into oncoming traffic and struck a family’s SUV.
Many are questioning if she should have been driving at all.
Court records show that the 28-year-old has had at least two DUI’s in Gwinnett County since 2013. She has faced charges for driving on a suspended license multiple times. She was just before Gwinnett Judge Michael Green in January for having a suspended license. He let her go without an additional fine, and marked her having time already served in jail.
CBS46 asked the new Gwinnett County Solicitor General why she was given a break.
“I can’t speak to what other people have done, but I can tell you what we are going to do,” said Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside. “We have immediately taken action to ask the judges not to give her a bond. We do not want her to have a bond because her record shows she is a danger to society,” he said.
Whiteside said he couldn’t speak for Judge Green, who was not available to CBS46 Friday afternoon, but said his office is taking a tougher approach than past administrations.
“I feel that she is a danger to the community, a danger to society,” Whiteside said. “My investigation, preliminary investigation shows that she has had numerous prior arrests under the prior administration. I am the newly elected solicitor general of Gwinnett County our policies are different,” he said.
Catalan-Ordonez who is from Guatemala had two immigration holds with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2013 and another immigration charge in California in 2016. However in later court records the ICE holds were gone.
CBS46 reached out to ICE about this.
ICE spokesperson Brian Cox said in a statement: “We have not issued a detainer against this individual. I cannot discuss the particulars of this person’s case because she has not been taken into ICE custody nor have we taken any action against her at this time.
CBS46 has learned that immigration judges can grant certain benefits such as asylum or refugee status, which would in essence make a person a lawful citizen. If they are convicted of a felony, violent crime, that status can be revoked, and an ICE hold will be put in place after a person serves jail time for any possible conviction.
Gwinnett County Police say they have not found evidence of DUI in Wednesday’s crash, but Whiteside told CBS46 that his office is investigating the possibility.
“We have 11 investigators they are on this case as of 9:50 a.m. to 10 a.m.,” Whiteside told CBS46. “We are trying to figure out what was involved, any alcohol, so we can treat her fairly but to treat the victims fairly.”
He said he doesn’t see the issue of immigration as a political one.
“When you endanger people, when you have guns, etc., you need to be deported,” Whiteside told CBS46. “It’s not political, it’s a protection of the law. And if someone’s life is in danger, it is our duty to see that they are safeguarded and it doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or if you’re a Democrat.”
He said his office is recommending a 10-day sentence for the first DUI offense, and a 20 to 30 day sentence for the second DUI. He says for a third DUI, his office recommends up to 6 months in jail.
As of Friday evening, Catalan-Ordonez was in a local hospital, under the watch of Gwinnett County Sheriff’s deputy. She has four active warrants for vehicular homicide, not driving on the right side of a roadway, and reckless driving.
