Children and families are trying to adjust to the new COVID-19 world.
“It’s really an uneasy time for everybody,” said a mother of two young boys shopping in Atlanta.
Though some have become better adjusted than others and it’s costing people their lives.
“This year 723,000 people that we know of, children that we know of, died of measles in the world. That's the most since 1992,” said Dr. Robin Dretler, an infectious disease specialist in Atlanta.
A vaccine for measles has been around for decades, but a new study suggests that vaccines in children are down 26 percent from last year.
“This is obviously a major danger, increased health and likelihood of survival to adulthood in children is very much correlated with people getting vaccinations,” said Dr. Dretler.
Forty percent of those in the study stayed away from the doctor’s office due to COVID-19, skipping critical health assessments.
“It wasn’t overdue, it was time, but then I still kind of waited for it to die down a little bit,” said the mother of two.
“It’s not in the doctor's office that you’re going to be seeing COVID, it’s in the houses, getting together in the bars and restaurants,” said Dr. Dretler.
But it’s not just unvaccinated kids that families are worrying about. Experts warn children’s screen time is increasingly leading to more time on social media.
“When kids are on their phones all the time especially social media they often compare themselves to other kids which can contribute to feelings of anxiety, depression, worthlessness, hopelessness, even as far as increasing suicide risk,” said Dr. Dorian A. Lamis, a Psychologist & Assistant Professor at Emory.
Experts recommend being a role model to your children by also not using screens as often, or explaining first why you are using it for a specific reason. That way you are helping them by setting aside time without screens, which is also helpful along with getting kids outdoors and doing wonders for kids health mentally and physically.
