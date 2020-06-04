ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Over the span of six days and numerous protest events held across the metro, Atlanta Police say a total of 526 arrests were made. Though several demonstrations began peacefully, "protest agitators" derailed demonstrations, turning them instead into displays of vandalism and violence.
In Atlanta, tensions between some individuals and law enforcement grew as each night progressed. As a result, Governor Brain Kemp called in hundreds of of National Guard troops to assist with restoring order.
At the request of Mayor @KeishaBottoms & in consultation with public safety & emergency preparedness officials, I have issued a State of Emergency for Fulton County to activate as many as 500 @GeorgiaGuard troops to protect people & property in Atlanta. (1/2)— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 30, 2020
Though officials such as Kemp and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said the "protest agitators" appeared to be from out-of-state, it was not until the Georgia Bureau of Investigations released an analysis of arrests on Thursday that the scope of non-resident arrests could be seen.
The report accounts for 370 arrests made between May 29 to June 1. The findings include:
- Residency: Of the more than 370 arrests examined in Atlanta/Fulton County, 57 subjects were from out-of-state, five subjects were homeless, and the majority (294) were Georgia residents.
The bureau added ID information was still being confirmed for those who provided false information.
- Criminal History: While most subjects did not have any prior criminal history, there were multiple (more than 30) instances where an arrested subject had a significant criminal history including charges that could be consistent with prior involvement in violent civil unrest.
The most common criminal history charges included: willful obstruction, terroristic threats and acts, false name/DOB, and aggravated assault.
The average age of those arresteed was 24; though the youngest was 17, and the oldest 69. subjects was 24.
Agitators came from Alabama, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Michigan, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, New York, Virginia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and South Carolina.
Several were also bonded out of jail by an out-of-state party.
