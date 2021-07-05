ATLANTA (CBS46) — The mayor’s office, homeless outreach program and nonprofits contacted by Atlanta Police Department came out to hear protesters needs and provide services Monday afternoon.
“I’m upset with our elected officials this is not the legacy of civil rights that you arrest people peacefully protesting for housing water healthcare and a seat at the table,” said Gerald Griggs Attorney Atlanta NAACP.
After six hours of protests, officers asked protesters to leave, set up across the street or face the consequences.
“A small group did not leave but they were given a warning that if they continue to stay in… camp on the property they would be trespassing and after the warning time was up a number of people were arrested,” explained Officer Steve Avery with the Public Affairs Unit.
A tent with seven protesters who did not leave, we’re taken into custody, dragged out and put in zip ties and handcuffs.
“I really can’t speak to the decision on behalf of the police to arrest the people that are here. We came here early to understand what their demands were and to figure out what would be the next steps,” said CEO Partners for HOME Agency of Atlanta Cathryn Marchman.
Diesel Murdock leader of the Atlanta Homeless Union, who is also disabled, was unable to move from the tent.
“No, I believe what I believe in. I believe in the quality of rights. I stand for something I’m not going to fall for anything,” said Murdock who was almost arrested for trespassing.
With the help of 2 Atlanta City Council Candidate Alfred “Shivy” Brooks and Devin Barrington, who advocated on behalf of Diesel, instead of going to jail, he will be going to the Evolution Shelter and will be put on track for a more long-term housing solution.
Disel Murdock leader of the Atlanta Homeless Union who is also disabled and was unable to move from the tent was protesting and was almost arrested for trespassing.@DevinForAtlanta and @CallMeShivy who rally with the Atlanta homeless community helped get Murdock up. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/jzCksGSUo0— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) July 5, 2021
