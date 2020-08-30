ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was an active weekend of demonstrations throughout the country. Not only at the feet of our nation's capitol but in the metro Atlanta area as well.
It started on Friday, when dozens of demonstrators rallied the streets of downtown Atlanta.
"We started to do this protest because we wanted to inform our black community. We needed to let them know they need not to be defenseless anymore. I don’t want what happened to Ahmaud Arbery to happen to anyone else."
This demonstration fell on the same day thousands gathered in the nation's capitol on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.
Saturday morning, Dozens gathered in Avondale Estates in hopes of changing what they call a "racist narrative." They came together to stand in solidarity with the black and brown communities everywhere and fight for systemic changes within their city.
"It does have like any other city in America, racist history, and so we wanted to look at asking our city to look at 21st century policing, which has citizen oversight as well as citizen input and it's more of a community policing model."
Later that night, more demonstrators took to the streets of Stone Mountain. While the communities may have been different, their messages were all the same: fighting against police violence, voter suppression and racial injustices everywhere.
"If we can come together as a people, and overall as a community no matter the race, I think that will have more of an impact on everything in the world."
