ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Activists plan to hold more protests over the decision to reinstate the former Atlanta police officer charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks.
The city’s Civil Service Board (CSB) reversed the termination of former officer Garrett Rolfe, citing procedural failures by the city, adding that Rolfe was not afforded his right to due process.
“We find it mind boggling that our elected officials and the former Chief weren’t aware of the proper procedure to fire an officer,” said Chris Stewart, Brooks Family Attorney. “So, now there are questions of was that done to temporarily pacify the protestors and the people around the world who were upset.”
Rolfe was fired from APD last June after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot. He appealed the firing to the CSB two weeks ago, saying he used deadly force “within the scope and course of his duties.”
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defended her decision to fire Rolfe saying, “given the volatile state of our city and nation last summer, the decision to terminate this officer, after he fatally shot Mr. Brooks in the back, was the right thing to do.”
On Wednesday, dozens of protestors demonstrated on the steps of city hall, calling on Lance Bottoms to appeal the Board’s decision.
“[The decision] is a kick in all of our faces, especially his family,” said Britt Jones-Chukura, co-founder of Justice for Georgia. “It so disrespectful. You had it right the first time when he was behind bars, then he got out on bond, now you’re reinstating him. Can we not act like we don’t know where this train is going?”
Protesters fear the decision to reinstate Rolfe could lead to the charges he faces in the death of Brooks, including murder, being dropped. For now, Rolfe’s on administrative leave.
“It is sad for the family because they know the person who killed their loved one is out on the street and there has been no adjudication of his guilt and he’s there working still and I think he’s going to receive back pay and their loved one is still gone and they have no resolution,” Justin Miller, another Brooks Family Attorney.
CBS46 reached out to Mayor’s Office to inquire if Lance Bottoms would submit an appeal, if possible. A spokesperson responded saying they “will look into this.”
