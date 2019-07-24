ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kevin O'Gara wants everyone in the city to feel safe when they use the roads and he himself bikes everyday.
In 10 years he's barely gotten behind the wheel.
"Occasionally to do something around town, for the most part I bike everywhere," said O'Gara.
That's why he and 78 others, arm-in-arm, took to West Peachtree Street to let the city know it needs to make roads safer for those not using vehicles for transport.
"A lot of people won’t bike, they perceive it as very dangerous. If you give them a safe way to bike they will."
The memory of William Alexander, a father of two who died a week ago while riding a scooter, was never far from protesters thoughts who believe his death could have been avoided had streets been safer.
"They’re pretty dangerous, last year was the highest number of pedestrian deaths in the state of Georgia," said Hayley Hamilton from the pedestrian advocacy groups PEDS.
Advocacy organization Smart Growth America this year ranked the state of Georgia 6th most dangerous state for pedestrians, metro Atlanta came in at 25.
Kevin and the protesters say the city needs to start prioritizing safer streets.
"The city’s getting denser, people are walking using scooters, they need to prioritize safer streets," said O'Gara.
