STONE MOUNTAIN (CBS46)-- Crowds of people are expected at Stone Mountain Park Friday.
According to information provided by a group called Sons of Liberty, the purpose of the rally is to protect Stone Mountain, as well as other confederate memorials.
Anti-racism groups have also announced their plans to show up in counter-protest.
The City of Stone Mountain last week released a statement in response to the planned protest, suggesting locals refrain from traveling to help the city better manage the flood of people expected to arrive.
Read the full statement here.
Stone Mountain Park has been the site of many protests in recent years, as confederate monuments are removed nation-wide.
