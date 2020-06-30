CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protesters have gathered outside the Rockdale County Courthouse for the removal of a Confederate monument.
"The people have spoken, this was time to be responsive and not always reactive," says Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr.. 'It's a bittersweet thing tonight. The decisions is on my shoulders to keep the citizens safe at all times."
The removal is about dignity and respect according to Nesbitt.
The monument is the latest to removed in Georgia; it will be moved to the Old Conyers Cemetery.
A controversial Confederate obelisk was removed in early June from Decatur Square, and throughout metro Atlanta there is a push to rename streets with Confederate ties.
Fights are starting to breakout in front of the Rockdale County Courthouse as the Community disputes the taking down of a Rockdale confederate monument. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/4hASHCzhAu— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) July 1, 2020
Crowds continue to gather in the hundreds in front of the Rockdale County Courthouse.Some are in favor of the monument being taking down while others yell from the crowd. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/FmVro6gUBC— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) July 1, 2020
