ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A group of protesters took to the streets of Buckhead for an 8.46 mile walk to midtown Atlanta Sunday morning.
The peaceful protesters were making the march to represent the eight minutes and forty-six seconds the Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before he passed away a few weeks ago. The walk was put together across social media and was also supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
The organizers planned to walk the group from Peachtree Battle Shopping center south to Ponce De Leon Avenue before heading back to the original location. They also asked participants to sign petitions including ones for Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
