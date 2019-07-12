DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A large group gathered at Plaza Fiesta Mall to protest the ICE raids planned for Sunday.
Protestors from different races, religions, and backgrounds all came together to protest ICE raids they say are unwanted and unnecessary.
“It’s unfortunate how the federal government is using law-enforcement, I think it’s unnecessary,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.
Trump announced a host of US cities will see sweeping ICE raids this weekend. Atlanta is one of those cities, against the mayor’s wishes.
“We don’t come here to do any harm we’re not here to make America worse we’re trying to make it great,” Edgar Olidares told CBS46.
Olidares is a Mexican immigrant. He said he made sure to show up to Friday’s protest to fight against what he believes is wrong.
“There’s been a lot of talks about ICE coming in and you know, asking us about our legal status that has drawn fear to many immigrant communities in this area,” Olidares explained.
Stephe Koontz, Doraville city councilwoman, told Reporter Trason Bragg that fear is dangerous.
“They don’t feel safe calling the police to report crime and so then the gangs realize that. Now they have a community that’s not going to call in and report the crimes they committed and it makes everybody that lives in my city less safe,” added Koontz.
As for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, she had this warning for Atlanta’s immigrant population heading into the weekend.
“They are entitled to do process, you don’t have to open the door,” Lance Bottoms explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.