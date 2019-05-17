DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A protester arrested outside the Dekalb county jail said he’s now seen the bad conditions inside first hand.
One of four protesters arrested outside of the Dekalb County Jail Wednesday said his nearly 24 hours inside the jail was a nightmare.
“I was slammed face first into a car,” Cameron Michelson told CBS46.
Michelson was one of the protesters arrested in front of the county jail Wednesday evening. He said he is still unsure of why he was arrested.
“From that moment it’s kind of a blur, I guess I kind of blacked out. I was arrested and thrown back first into the patty wagon,” Michelson explained.
From there, he and tree others were driven to the DeKalb County Jail to face the very conditions they were protesting to end. Michelson said once inside the verbal bullying by guards began.
“A lot of times they just straight up laugh at you while you’re sitting there and have no control over your body,” said Michelson.
Michelson said another protester was bullied far worse.
“An officer yelled at him and said, and I quote, 'I will put 16 in your chest do you want to go outside?' And following that, another officer replied y’all better stop you're making me horny," Michelson explained.
The situation didn’t improve as dinner time approached.
“The food is f***ing disgusting, like I sniffed my bread five minutes before eating it and I tried it and you can taste the mold. Like you can physically taste it,” said Michelson.
He said he witnessed first hand all of the complaints inmates had mentioned, which also sparked these protests. Before being released, Michelson claimed a Sheriff deputy asked him if the entire experience was worth getting arrested. CBS46 Reporter Trason Bragg asked him the same question.
“You have to say something or else you’re like letting down your fellow human being,” Michelson replied.
Michelson and the other three arrested protesters are facing two misdemeanor charges. As for his claims, we reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office multiple times. We were never given a response.
