A few minutes into their loud 6:25 a.m. protest outside the home of Fulton County’s new District Attorney Fani Willis Monday, a group of activists learned from a neighbor that they’d targeted the wrong house.
The neighbor told them that Willis had moved out of the home a couple of weeks before. They left, pledging to regroup once they find Willis’ correct address.
Willis is facing criticism after attempting to recuse herself from two cases involving alleged police brutality.
The first case involves the death of Rayshard Brooks who was shot to death by a police officer during the summer of 2020. The death, which made national headlines, happened after Brooks scuffled with officers in an Atlanta Wendy’s parking lot, ultimately fleeing with an officer’s Taser and firing it toward officers as he ran.
The second case involves two college students who were stunned with Tasers during the second night of rioting in the city.
Last week, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr declined to dismiss Willis from the cases despite her insistence that her office has a conflict of interest in the case. Willis’ predecessor Paul Howard is accused of pursing criminal charges against the officers for political reasons during his unsuccessful campaign against Willis.
