ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Demonstrators are planning to shut down a portion of roadway in Midtown during Wednesday evening’s commute to protest what they perceive as the city’s failure to protect bicyclists and scooter riders.
“Today we’re going to form a human-protected bicycle, scooter and pedestrian lane,” said protest organizer Niklas Vollmer, a Decatur resident who teaches film-making at Georgia State University and bicycles daily to and from work. “We’re going to link arms or bicycles or whatever modes of transportation that we have.”
It was one week ago when William Alexander, 37, known as “Brad” to his family and friends, was apparently riding an electric scooter when he was struck by a bus and killed near the Arts Center MARTA station. As loved ones attend his funeral Wednesday, many others who didn’t know him are planning a memorial of their own at the site of the accident.
Starting at about 5 p.m., they plan to take up a portion of the rightmost lane on West Peachtree Street, acting as human barriers to protect people who ride by on scooters or bicycles.
The organizers want the public to know the protest will not be aimed at drivers. They’re protesting the people who make decisions about safe streets.
“We’re frustrated because the Georgia Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Atlanta, have not followed through on the promises to make roads that have protected infrastructure,” Vollmer said.
He said Alexander would still be alive today if those decision-makers had acted on their promises.
“We want them to actually put their money where their mouth is,” said Vollmer, “and show us that there’s a will and a way to implement safe streets so more people don’t die like this 37-year-old father of two.”
