ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just outside the OK Café in Atlanta, a group of protestors gathered to let the Governor know that things are not ok.
“I don’t feel like he’s listening to me and people like me,” Protestor Blythe Nichols said.
Blythe Nichols posted signs on her car showing opposition to Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen the state amid a pandemic.
Dozens of other Georgians did the same. And while the signs were different, the messages were the same.
“They say that it’s supposed to be two weeks of decline and we haven’t seen that. He’s not following White House guidelines. Even Trump said this is too soon. If he’s saying that then that says a lot and it just doesn’t make any sense,” Nichols said.
“You can’t do tattoos, you can’t do hair salons, you can’t do those things and keep people six feet apart,” Protestor Fran Cameron said.
To get their point across the group formed a caravan and drove past the Governor’s mansion on West Paces Ferry Road.
Meanwhile, outside the state capitol the Concerned Black Clergy lashed out at the Governor as well.
“You need to shut down this reopening,” a protestor said.
“Stay home and stay safe,” said another protestor.
And while these protestors painted a grim look at the potential consequences of reopening. Governor Kemp had moved on to other matters tweeting that he had traveled to South Georgia to asses storm damage.
“I just want people to know what it might look like if I come around and visit them because of these stupid rules,” Protestor Amy Linton said.
CBS46 reached out to the Governor's office for a response to the protests and concerns associated with reopening the state and they did not provide a comment.
