ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Georgia House Democrats stood up and turned their backs, held up a clothes hangar, cried, and some even walked out as Representative Ed Setzler, R-District 35, spoke on behalf of his anti-abortion “Heartbeat Bill" late Thursday night on the House floor.
The bill would essentially ban abortions after six weeks, after a heartbeat is detected.
Friday, House leadership opened the morning session with a prayer for unity and “clean hearts” after a “bruising night.” But tensions continued to spill over as a small group of women interrupted an interview with the Setzler to lambaste the legislation.
“It’s a despicable bill,” one woman said. “It’s an embarrassment to the women in your life. It’s an embarrassment to women in the entire state of Georgia,” chimed in another woman who said she had an abortion after being raped as a teenager.
“Let’s face it, there are people who are hurting on this issue,” Setlzer told CBS6. “I think the other side of this question spoke passionately to it, but I think the facts are that they are that they are 30,000 children every year that are lost to abortion and we need to protect these children,” Setzler said.
Another group of women stood outside the Capitol dressed as handmaids, in protest of the bill.
Senator Bruce Thompson, R-District 14, will carry the heartbeat bill through the Senate now. He said for he and his wife, the issue is deeply personal.
“Both of our children are new-born adoptions,” Thompson told CBS46. “My sweet daughter, our sweet daughter who is 18, was faced with being aborted at five months. Her mother felt like she did not have another opportunity. She had been a foster child herself and had a very bad experience being molested and such inf foster care in another state,” Thompson said.
His said two women who chose adoption gave him the chance to have a family.
“Our family is pro-life because we live that,” Thompson said. “I respect women. I respect their right to their bodies. But it when it comes to life, I see that as a separate. I don’t see that as an extension of their body,” he added.
Rep. Erica Thomas has spoken out against the bill as the only pregnant lawmaker in the Georgia General Assembly. She said while she respects life, it should be up to women do decide what is best for them.
Governor Kemp has expressed his support for the bill.
