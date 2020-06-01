ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) A state-of-emergency has expired in downtown Athens after police deployed gas and made arrests during a protest Sunday night.
The local emergency order was issued by the Athens-Clarke County government and a 9 p.m. curfew was established. That order expired at 5 a.m. Monday morning.
The Athens-Clarke County government issued this statement Sunday night, regarding the state-of-emergency:
"IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that because of the threat of violence, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace and tranquility of the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, and danger existing to persons and property, a State of Emergency is declared for the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Athens-Clarke County Office of Emergency Management activates the Emergency Operations Plan.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a curfew shall be implemented in the territorial limits of the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia from 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, thru 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that access shall be closed to the following area located within the territorial limits of the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia: Downtown Development Authority District
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that such Local Emergency shall expire forty-eight (48) hours after its issuance unless renewed by the Manager or the Mayor and Commission."
Many people took to social media to post videos of the protests in downtown Athens, and the aftermath that followed.
.@accpolice uses tear gas to disperse protesters at the Arch @redandblack pic.twitter.com/uqulhSnTXa— Hunter Riggall (@HunterRiggall) June 1, 2020
Today I learned what tear gas feels like. Police forces deployed tear gas on a group of protestors standing on Broad Street #athensga @redandblack pic.twitter.com/sBBEaCWLfG— Taylor McKenzie Gerlach (@tmckenzie_photo) June 1, 2020
Protesters loop back around on Broad and congregate at same spot. March leaders uniting the crowd “love us like we love you.” #BLM @redandblack pic.twitter.com/7goKNaNgln— Megan MittELhammer (@megmittelhamms) May 31, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.