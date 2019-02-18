Atlanta, GA (CBS46/AP) As President Trump declared a national emergency to get money to build a wall at the U.S./Mexico border, a group has planned to protest what they're calling an "illegal power grab from an unhinged man to push his racist, dangerous policies."
MoveOn is sponsoring the protest, which is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. on Monday outside of the Atlanta ICE field office on Ted Turner Drive.
After the president's initial request for billions of dollars to fund the wall, lawmakers in both parties blocked it.
President Trump then declared a national emergency on Friday, which would shift billions of dollars from military construction to the border wall project.
Monday's protests is one of several across the country taking place on President's Day.
Click here for more information on the protest!
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) and Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.