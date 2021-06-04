ATLANTA (CBS46)— A leading provider of specialized health care and education staffing services to hospitals and schools is expanding its operations in Gwinnett County. The expansion will create hundreds of new jobs.
According to Governor Brian Kemp, Soliant, a company that recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals and connects them with healthcare providers, will bring an additional 200 jobs to its Peachtree Corners location during the expansion.
“Soliant’s expansion in Georgia is a testament to our unmatched workforce, conservative leadership, and world-class business environment,” said Governor Kemp. “I want to thank Soliant for the opportunities they continue to create for hardworking Georgians.”
Once the expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 600 people in Georgia, according to a spokesperson in the governor’s office.
Soliant expanded its Peachtree Corners headquarters by 25,000-square-feet, bringing the total to 83,000-square-feet. The headquarters is located at 5550 Peachtree Parkway.
“Our company sits at the nexus of three elemental industries: health care, education, and life sciences. These economic cornerstones continue to expand, evolve, and demand skilled talent,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander.
“We at Soliant will continue partnering with the good people of Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta to help meet the diverse needs of patients and students across the country. As a Georgia native, I’m very proud to be growing Soliant’s operations here in the heart of my home state.”
Most of the new job opportunities now open to applicants will focus on education and health care recruiting, officials said.
To apply for an opening, please click here.
