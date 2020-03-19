ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “It’s not class related or age related it’s really about everybody’s involved, we’re just gonna have to pull together and do it,” Tim Lance the owner of Bantam Pub said.
Thursday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced an executive order closing all bars in Atlanta, and limiting restaurants to takeout orders only until further notice.
READ: Atlanta mayor issues executive order closing bars, gyms and other businesses
“We’ve released everybody. Everybody’s on furlough right now except for a few critical inside to put out the food that we have,” Lance said.
The ban goes into effect at midnight and is all in the name of fighting the spread of the coronavirus. While it’s a benefit to public health, it’s tough on hospitality employees directly affected.
“I think they’re a little bit panicked,” Lance explained.
Which brings CBS46 to Adam Darby; he created the website reliefatlanta.com to help you put your money where your heart is.
“You go to the site and you search for the restaurant or cause that you’re looking for and it’ll pull up information on all donation links,” Darby explained.
Darby told CBS46 those links ensure your dollars of support still get to your favorite bartender or server in need during these unprecedented times.
“I think the world’s population will be the Phoenix from the ashes,” Lance said.
Related Articles:
Largest owner of shopping malls in U.S. shutting down for two weeks
Atlanta City Council president, councilwoman possibly exposed to coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.