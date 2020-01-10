RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman told officers that she noticed an unknown man looking inside her home in Riverdale late Thursday night.
Around 9 p.m. Riverdale Police reported a “prowler call” at the Brooks Crossing Apartments on Taylor Brooks Road.
Upon arrival, they spoke to a woman who told them that an unknown man was looking inside her apartment unit. She provided police surveillance footage that showed the man approaching her home.
Any information involving the identity of the subject pictured is welcomed and can be forwarded to the Riverdale Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 909-5441.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
