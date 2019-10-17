ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A four-legged killer has found its way inside the perimeter.
Melanie Levine says, on Saturday her and her cat Eli, her cat for more than 10 years, had their normal routine where she let him outside to run around early that morning.
Next thing she heard was Eli crying for help and a bunch of noise.
She then saw a coyote walking down Kavanaugh Avenue in East Atlanta, just one mile from East Atlanta Village. Later a neighbor found Eli's collar destroyed in the road.
Melanie can’t believe her beloved cat is gone and says she had no idea coyotes were roaming in East Atlanta.
“He was family to me and I am completely devastated. All I wish is people to know that the coyotes are so prevalent in urban areas. I knew they were in suburban and rural area, but had no idea they are all over Atlanta metro area. If I save somebody this agony or save an animals life that’s what I want,” added Melanie.
The Atlanta Coyote Project tracks coyote sightings and says they get more than 500 sightings every year.
They say, do not feed your pets outside, and to try to keep them inside.
