The lines are wrapped around the block for COVID-19 testing sites as people prepare for family gatherings.
“It’s Thanksgiving, I’m not going to let that stop my family stuff,” said Shawn Brown, one person waiting in the long line for a COVID-19 test.
“More people are getting tested and being proactive,” said Cathy Rodts, also waiting in line.
So, if you could get an alert on your phone when you’ve been near someone with Coronavirus would you opt in? If you’re rushing to get out of town, or expecting family locally, millions of Americans can get alerts from local health authorities if you’ve been near someone who tested positive.
It only works if you and those around you have enabled the alerts.
“All that it does is it turns on the Bluetooth on your phone, similar to how you’d connect to a headset, except this Bluetooth connection detects other phones around you, and those phones, individually, know if the phone owner has been exposed to coronavirus,” said Brendan Saltaformaggio, a Cyber Security Professor at Georgia Tech.
Saltaformaggio said the developers of these apps have gone to great lengths to protect your privacy. You won’t be able to find out another person’s specific information, this simply gives you a sort-of proximity heatmap of exposure.
“People do have privacy concerns, about if they’re being tracked via their phone, but the thing to remember is it’s just a setting you can turn on and off, so it’s very valuable right now,” Saltaformaggio added.
“The more information we have, the better it is,” Rodts said.
“It would make you more cautious, and more aware of your surroundings, and where you actually engage with others,” said Ashley Young, also waiting in line for a COVID-19 test.
The Georgia Poison Center is partnering with Georgia Department of Public Health and PunchAlert to provide you with information and recommendations from local governmental officials.
PunchAlert is free and allows you to receive instant updates for COVID-19.
“We just want to make sure we’re all good and healthy to go,” said Rodts.
“I just would rather be safe than sorry,” Young added.
The Apple software is only available in some states, but you can check your settings to see if it’s available where you are if you’re traveling.
If you have an iPhone, go to settings, then exposure notifications, and you can opt in to receive the notifications.
