ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- PruittHealth Virginia Park will soon start admitting positive coronavirus patients.
“When my daughter first told me last week that they were going to get people with the coronavirus, I didn’t believe her,” said one concerned mother.
CBS46’s Ashley Thompson spoke with PruittHealth Chairman and CEO Neil Pruitt on Wednesday.
“We probably would be willing to handle 16 in that unit and it could be expanded as necessary,” he said.
Pruitt said they have the resources and enough personal protection equipment to help overwhelmed hospitals. He said the Virginia Park location will have staff members solely dedicated to coronavirus patients.
“These different levels of units are really designed to protect their loved ones,” he explained. “It’s not something that they should be fearful of.”
PruittHealth Virginia Park’s coronavirus wing will be broken down into three levels:
Level I COVID-19 Isolation Unit
• COVID-19 positive/presumptive positive residents
• COVID-19 positive/presumptive positive admissions/transfers
Level II Person Under Investigation (PUI) Isolation Unit
• COVID-19 test-pending or no-test residents displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or Influenza
• Admissions/transfers not admitted to Level I
Level III Recover-First and Care-First Unit
• Asymptomatic or test-negative residents
• Asymptomatic and/or test-negative residents moved from Level II after 14 days of observation
• Short-term rehabilitation and long-term care residents
Ten people have died at PruittHealth Grandview in Athens. They are all presumptive positive cases.
“How do you keep that from happening here at Briarcliff?” asked reporter Ashley Thompson.
“Through these different units,” Pruitt said. “As I mentioned, there is physical separation so there are modular walls that actually block the hall and at the other end it’s sealed off with plastic.”
PruittHealth Virginia Park has been cited for violations in the past, most recently 2016. According to state evaluations, the issues have since been corrected.
For more information, visit PruittHealth’s website at http://www.pruitthealth.com/
