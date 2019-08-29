CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police say Kenneth Bowen raped and violently attacked at least eight women and there could be more.
The suspect in question, Kenneth Bowen, has been linked by DNA to those cases. He was arrested on Tuesday on warrants for seven rapes and one case of sexual battery. These attacks started in July of 2015; taking place between 10 pm and 4 am in the Jonesboro and Riverdale area.
Investigators say the attacks on the women were violent; he’s used a knife on two instances, a handgun in one, and a mallet in another.
Psychiatrist Dr. Dave Davis says a serial rapist who commits these types of crimes lacks empathy and it’s about gaining power.
“There are different kinds of people who are serial rapist, so most of them are not mentally ill. They have a personality disorder, they lack empathy, they lack feeling of power within themselves,” says Dr. Davis.
