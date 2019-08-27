COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friends and loved ones will be paying their respects to a metro Atlanta family Wednesday after their tragic death.
Police say the victims Erin Edwards, 20; and Chris Edwards, 24 were shot and killed by their mother, Marsha Edwards, 58 who they say then took her own life.
Marsha Edwards' last Instagram post on August 21st states, "I could not ask for better children."
Psychologist Erik Fisher explains, people can be going through more than what they portray on social media.
"What I look at a lot is a person's sense of "ideal self," what they want the world to see," he said. He continued, "the "real self" of how they really are and their "feel self" that they often hidden inside."
Fisher explains it can be hard to know if someone you know needs to talk or could use support. He adds that social media sometimes puts pressure on the rising generation to appear happy even if it's not true.
"Sometimes they're 9, 10, 11 years old when they're starting on social media or Youtube and you see them crumbling under pressure as they get older and older," said Fisher.
He adds that is why mental health awareness is important and no one should ever feel bad about getting help. Instead, he says we as a community should do a better job of supporting those brave enough to be honest about their feelings.
"We have to continue to seek change as a culture and let ourselves know and let each other know that it's ok to feel," said Fisher.
