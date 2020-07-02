ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Finding a Fourth of July fireworks show looks to be a near impossible task as more and more cities cancel their plans to avoid problems from COVID-19.
The city of Woodstock said it was canceling all of its annual festivities except for the fireworks show because the area would allow for social distancing. Past that, most areas have canceled all of their show plans.
Atlanta's celebration in Centennial Olympic Park was canceled as the cases of COVID-19 jump in Georgia and spike in surrounding states like Florida. Fireworks shows in Buckhead, Marietta, Stone Mountain, and countless others have also been canceled to avoid large crowds.
Dr. Carlos Del Rio of Emory Healthcare in Atlanta warned of the possible increase in cases that could come if people don't take necessary precautions this weekend including wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.
“I’m very concerned as we are getting ready for the 4th of July. I’m really concerned about this holiday. It’s going to get worse,” Dr. Del Rio said Wednesday.
Even national celebrations are being largely curtailed, canceled, or gone virtual to try to avoid an explosion of COVID-19. The city of East Point said it was offering a virtual fireworks show this year in place of a normal show.
The Pentagon planned flyovers of several East Coast cities and President Donald Trump is planning to visit Mount Rushmore for a show where social distancing will not be enforced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.